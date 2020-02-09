US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Sunday that any “unilateral action” by Israel to annex parts of the West Bank prior to the completion of a process highlighted in the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan would result in the withdrawal of the American support for Israeli sovereignty entails settlements in the West Bank.

“The application of Israeli law to the area that the plan envisages as part of Israel is subject to the completion of a mapping process by a joint Israeli-American committee,” Friedman tweeted Sunday morning, adding that “unilateral action prior to the completion of the Committee process jeopardizes Plan & American recognition. ”

Friedman, who is a major donor and supporter of the settlement enterprise, is said to have been a driving force behind the current Israeli government’s efforts to drive annexation ahead of the March 2 elections.

Netanyahu, who is campaigning hard in Israel’s third election campaign in a year, cannot do without support for religious law, which the entire West Bank – known in Israel as Judea and Samaria – regards the country as an indivisible part of Israel.

The Trump administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan, released last week on Tuesday, provides for the sovereignty of all West Bank Jewish communities, but only as part of a broader agreement between the parties.

The plan is viewed by the Palestinians and most international actors as biased in favor of Israel, primarily because the emerging Palestinian unity is not given the necessary means of statehood, including control over its own borders and security. It also has complex land swaps and illusory territorial relationships.

Benjamin Netanyahu has presented the plan and his personal relationship with the Trump administration as a great achievement and compelling reason to keep him in power. But his rival Benny Gantz, whose centrist party Kahol Lavan has risen in the polls, has also spoken out in favor of annexation and has taken a more moderate position.

Since the unveiling of the initiative, tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have increased slowly but steadily. The Palestinian leadership, which is difficult to unite, plans to cut security ties with Israel, while a continuing trade dispute is putting increasing pressure on the Palestinian economy.