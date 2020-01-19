U.P. police accused of 'stealing' blankets from female CAA demonstrators

advertisement

“Kambal Chor U.P. Police (Blanket thief, UP police) ‘was popular on Twitter on Sunday after female protesters held a sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the iconic Lucknow Clocktower accusing the police of disposing of their supplies, food and blankets snatch into the night.

Protesters posted videos of police officers who took the supplies late on Saturday, even when the protesters on the site objected.

“Yogi’s police plunder things from mothers and sisters. See how they plunder things from the Clocktower,” congresswoman Sadaf Jafar published on social media along with a video from the police who carried the items away.

Another demonstrator said on Sunday morning, the third day of the protest: “There is no cooperation from the police. They grabbed our blankets at night. They did not give us permission to set up a shelter. They took away all the food and blankets that we had arranged at home. “

Proud of the cold and foggy conditions, since Friday at least 500 women and children are having a sit-in under the Ghantaghar or Clocktower in old Lucknow. A heavy police force has been deployed on the site. The Rapid Action Force also organized a march around the Clocktower on Saturday evening.

Since Saturday night, police have restricted men’s access to the protest zone, which was dominated by the presence of women raising slogans and holding up banners and placards against the CAA and the proposed national National Register Citizens. The police said this happened at the request of the female protesters to prevent anti-social elements from sabotaging the demonstration.

The police still have to officially announce their position on the allegations of the disposal of stocks.

Additional DCP Vikas Chandra Tripathi on Saturday night said that “legal action” would be taken against the protesters for violation of Section 144, which limits the meeting of more than four people. The protest is “illegal,” he told the Hindu, adding that there was no permission for the protesters to keep their sit-in.

