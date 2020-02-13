Tyson Fury has been very honest about his fight against depression in recent years, which prompted him to commit suicide.

And in a new three-part documentary, fans of the heavyweight boxer get a glimpse of his life as he prepares for one of the biggest fights of the year, his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, which airs on ITV on Thursday at 9 p.m., will also include interviews with the athlete’s wife, Paris.

She and Tyson have been together since their youth and the couple have five children together.

In the program, Paris remembers the terrible moment when Tyson told her that he “would not come back” before getting in and out of his car when he was struggling with his mental health.

Tyson with Paris and the couple’s five children

“I remember when he got into the Ferrari before leaving, he said, ‘I’m not coming back,'” said Pairs.

“Then, as the day progressed and his phone was off, I started calling his father.

“I said, ‘Did you hear about him because I don’t know where he is? I’m worried he talked silly this morning.'”

When Tyson, who is from Whythenshaw, spoke this morning late last year, he said he had bottled all of his mental health problems over the years to reach his goal, and the night he became world champion, let it “collapse” “.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2

“People would think that it would be impossible to make your dreams come true – to be a small child and to think that you want to become a heavyweight champion and follow this path to becoming a heavyweight champion would be a dream come true.” Boxing legend said.

“But it was a disaster for me.”

Tyson, 31, said, “Even when I went into this fight, I was mentally uncomfortable and very afraid to win because I knew I would have no aim and I knew I would collapse.”

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

After his victory, the athlete moved away from boxing and there was a certain moment when he got into his car and started driving with the intention of killing himself.

“I was at a point where I really didn’t want to live anymore and really wasn’t interested in anyone or anything,” said Tyson.

“Even the things that I hold so close to me and the things that I hold on to in my life mean nothing.

“I have lost my passion for breathing fresh air and wanting to live.”

Paris Fury also appears in the ITV documentation

(Image: ITV)

He continued: “I was in that car that day and that was the day I made up my mind – I had thought about it before and it was well planned – I would hit my car against this bridge on the highway and I would thought that’s it. “

In a split second, Tyson said he “heard” the voice of his children and wife and told him not to, and that prevented him from a potentially devastating moment.

Because of this ordeal, he sought professional help and described it as “the best thing he ever did”.

Part one of Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King will air on ITV on Thursday at 9 p.m.