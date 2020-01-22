advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-21 22: 10: 52.0

Tyson shoots a knight at the start of the competition. (Photo: Josh Kelly / USATODAY)

CLEMSON –

Hunter Tyson hit a career high of 21 points and Clemson survived another dark night of free-throw shooting when the Tiger Wake Forest defeated 71-68 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday evening.

Clemson has won four of his last five in the ACC game, improving to 10-8 overall and 4-4 in the league. The wake falls to 9-9 overall and in ACC only to 2-6. Clemson has won seven times in a row with the Demon Deacons.

Clemson was a dark 6v16 player, including Clyde Trapp’s 5v7.

The teams remained hailed most of the first half, and a Tyson jumper at 11:56 marked the score between 15 and 15. The Tigers then went goalless within three minutes when Wake made a 9-0 Run contested, and the run finally reached 12-2 when the Tigers got into bad trouble.

Wake was leading 27-17 at this point and seemed ready to chase Clemson out of the building, but the Tigers fought back and only followed 37-31 during the break. It was the first time this season that Wake Forest took the lead in an ACC game. Clemson was only 1-of-6 from the free-throw line in half, a few days after a dismal 9-of-23 attempt in a loss at NC State.

Clemson started the second half on fire. Tyson hit consecutive layups to start the half-time, and 47:39 behind from Clemson, Tevin Mack and Aamir Simms helped the Tigers make a 7-0 run to pull in at 47:46. The team jerked back and forth in the next few minutes, and a John Newman runner drew between 51:51 at 10:30.

Just as Clemson seemed to be gaining momentum, the Tigers Wakes left Andrien White open in the corner and his 3-pointer put Wake 54-51 in the lead. Wake finally increased to 56-51, but Clemson prevailed 9-0 over the next 3:57 minutes to take control. The run started with a Newman layup and then Tyson hit two consecutive layups to take Clemson 57-56 by a little over five minutes.

Curran Scott then pushed a 3-pointer off the wing to take Clemson 60-56 in the lead and force Wake head coach Danny Manning to take a break. Wake hit three free time throws to score 60-59, but Tyson knocked off a wing to take Clemson 3:46 in the lead. After a knight by Wakes Brandon Childress, Trapp was fouled after hitting a knight on the trail. He missed the free throw and Clemson led 65-61 by almost three minutes.

Wake missed two opportunities in a row and the Demon Deacons rotten Trapp 1:11 to play. He missed the first one, but Wake missed a wide-open 3-pointer and had to foul Trapp by 55 seconds. He missed another one to make Clemson 1:10 out of the free-throw line, but Wake was ordered to an offensive foul at the other end to save the Tigers and their free-throw gaps.

Curran Scott hit two free throws to take Clemson 67-61 by 43.4 seconds ahead of the music box. The demon deacons had a 3-pointer of white that hit 3 at 67-64 at the 34-second mark, and Clemson promptly flipped it over and Wake called the timeout to play with 22.7 seconds. The Deacs missed a wide open 3-pointer 11 seconds before the rebound and Trapp was fouled on the rebound.

Trapp cheered the Bronx as he struck out the second of his two free throws to take Clemson 11-14 up to 68-64. Simms hit two free throws at six seconds to give the Tigers victory.

Clemson returns to the ground on Saturday and travels to Louisville for a 2:00 p.m. tip.





