Tyrone protects eighth McKenna Cup in nine seasons

McKenna Cup specialists Tyrone increased their eighth title in nine seasons with a non-inspiring victory over Monaghan on the Athletic Grounds.

It was a relatively comfortable success for the holders, whose opponents were flattered by the margin, who had registered their goal as a consolation score until well into the rest.

Manager Mickey Harte will be encouraged by the offensive form of Frank Burns and Darren McCUrry as they prepare for a Leagie campaign without key figures Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane.

Burns was an effective goalkeeper during the first half, won his fight with Conor Boyle, and after reaching Tyrone’s starting point, he had a number of scores.

Mid-back Michael O’Neill pushed forward to choose a point, but a series of Monaghan sales, in which Boyle and Shane Carey did an excellent job, helped Monaghan carry out attacks.

However, they encountered an overflowing Tyrone defense and struggled to find the openings they needed until Shane Carey pulled them off in the ninth minute.

The loss of major defender Colin Walshe to injury early is a concern for Farney boss Seamus McEnaney, with a tough NFL Division One opener off to Galway this weekend.

But they came on an equal footing in the 25th minute with some well-taken Conor McCarthy efforts.

The introduction of Darren McCurry in 24 minutes added a lead to the Tyrone attack, and he scored a score for Kierarn McGeary and took three nice points himself, while the holders defeated late in half.

They took the break from 0-8 to 0-3, and O’Neill extended the advantage before a much needed Monaghan score, their first in 26 minutes, came from a free Shane Carey.

And when Karl O’Connell broke the equipment to get a third score for McCarthy, Monaghan seemed ready to seriously penetrate.

But their challenge got stuck in the middle of missed opportunities when the Red Hands found a new wave of energy to give life to a match that had fallen in intensity as the second half progressed.

They had failed to record a score in the final quarter until midfielder McBennett rolled the ball to the net after Dessie Ward’s attempt came back from a post.

But it was too late to stop the march from the Red Hands to yet another McKenna Cup title.

Tyrone: N Morgan; C Quinn, R McNamee, HP McGeary; M Cassidy, M O’Neill (0-1), T McCann; C Cavanagh, C Grugan; C Meyler, D Mulgrew, K McGeary (0-1); R O’Neill (0-4, 1f), F Burns (0-1), D Kerr (0-1).

Subs: D McCurry (0-3) for Mulgrew (24), B McDonnell for Cavanagh (h-t), N Sludden for M O’Neill, N Kelly for McNamee (56)

Monaghan: C Forde; C Walshe, D Wylie, C Boyle; S Carey (0-02, 1f), R Wylie, P Keenan; N Kearns, B McBennett (1-0); MP O’Dowd, R McAllister, D Ward; C McCarthy (0-3), K McEnaney, P Donnelly.

Subs: K Duffy for Walshe (3), D Malone for Donnelly (h-t), K O’Connell for Boyle (45), R McAnespie for O’Dowd (52), K Hughes for McEnaney (66)

Referee: C Branagan (down).

