“Life-Size 2” is ridiculous on a whole new level. The sequel is followed by Grace (Francia Raisa, “Grownish”), a 20-year-old manager who reluctantly runs Marathon Toys, a company founded by her now-imprisoned mother. Following the original, Marathon is the company that loved her Eva doll created Grace arbitrarily agrees to stop working to keep her fighting society alive, but Grace’s young neighbor Lex (Alison Fernandez, “Jane the Virgin”) shy away from Grace getting rid of the popular doll and hits that she should consult Eve (Tyra Banks) herself. This requires a spell. Life-size Eva helps Grace fight for her company, even if the board of directors tries to replace her as CEO.

Sounds pretty normal for a vacation movie, doesn’t it? Until you find that the sequel appears to target the same audience who saw the first film – adult viewers. It is . , , a lot of.

We have compiled a list of the craziest moments.

1. The film begins with a wild party, hosted by Grace, who spends the evening drunk and can only remember unfortunate snippets when she wakes up the next morning. This is our first clue that the film is TV-14 (the original was TV-PG). Perez Hilton also makes a cameo.

2. CNN’s political commentator Van Jones makes a cameo as an LNN anchor and reports on Grace’s difficult tenure as CEO of Marathon Toys.

3. Even if this happened in the original, it is still crazy that Grace can bring her childhood doll to life with a spell from a book with instructions raise the dead, Although technically not weird in the grand style of the sequel films, this is the best place to mention that instead of a Lindsay Lohan cameo, we get a picture of her character Casey, who has become part of the toy company’s lore in a box with Keepsake of Grace’s mother.

4. After Grace has gone to bed and has assumed that the spell has not brought Eva to life, she wakes up and finds a life-size Eva staring at her. “Look at you!” Says the doll.

“Did we … last night?” Grace asks.

“Do we have what?” Asks an unsuspecting Eva.

“Sleeping together,” says Grace.

“We really did it,” says Eve. “And it was magical! I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. “

“This moment … I’m your first girl?” Asks Grace. (The hint lasts much longer than she should.)

5. Eva invites her to join Grace for brunch and orders a ton of food, including quiet puppies (she barks when she orders them) and butter that she eats on a stick. The chef Hyde (Rico Ball) introduces himself to the woman who ordered half the menu. He starts flirting with Eva and realizes that he wants to make sure that she is “completely satisfied”.

“Girl, he likes your peaches and wants to shake your tree,” Grace’s friend Tahlia (Shanica Knowles) explains to an unsuspecting Eva.

6. Eva discovers a man beatboxing on a street corner. “Hippity Hop Eve told me about it,” she says before dropping bars – well, a bar really: “I’m going down the ocean with my fly, fly yachty yachty,” she raps.

7. When Grace shows no signs that she has reversed her decision to discontinue the Eve doll, Grace’s Eve calls for reinforcements with her toy cell phone. She talks to the Eva who helped Lindsay Lohan’s character at the time and gets bad news: if the Eva doll is no longer manufactured, everyone will cease to exist. When Grace’s Eve tells her colleague that she doesn’t think she can change Grace’s mind, O.G. Eva unleashes a classic ANTM reference.

“I make roots for you, we all make roots for you. How dare to doubt yourself“She screams.

8. We are faced with an inevitable makeover montage as Tahlia Evas turns tangled curls into an elaborate crown of four-strand braids. Leikeli47’s “Wash and Set” (chorus: “hair, conditioner, leave-in / leave-in, hair, conditioner, leave-in”) booms in the background.

The masked Brooklyn rapper also acts as a soundtrack when Eve swaps her bubblegum pink evening dress for friendlier fashion during the day. The total cost exceeds $ 12,000. “Because baby, it’s a look.”

Designer Christian Cowan also makes a cameo here.

9. Under the mistaken impression that Lex is being bullied by her classmates, Grace roughly refers to a group of middle school students as “thots” before making fun of her physical appearance.

10. Grace and Eve go to the mall, where they go on vacation with a mini train and buy a gingerbread house, among other things. Eve, wearing a candy cane-colored jumpsuit with feathery white decorations, suggests taking a photo with Santa. This prompts you to read what may be the most bizarre in the #MeToo movement.

“Only a few things changed in the last year,” says Grace Eve. “There was a whole movement that suggests that two women are sitting on a powerful man’s lap and giving gifts to them while shouting” Ho “… Ho.. Ho.. Ho.. Ho, it is not exactly a PC. “

“There are actually only three,” replies Eve.

11. While waiting in line to Santa Claus, Grace meets Calum, a pretty (and surprising: single!) Acquaintance, whose little sister has come with her own Eva doll. The life-size Eva plays a wing woman who volunteers to take the little girl for hot chocolate so that Grace and her love interest can catch up.

The two drive to a food truck that is staffed by Chef Hyde – apparently the only chef in Atlanta. More inappropriate flirts will follow.

“Your eyelashes are as long as peacock feathers and your smile shines so bright and so wide,” Eve tells him. “And your pecs look as delicious as your juicy chicken tastes.”

12. A few scenes later, after Chef Hyde went on vacation at the mall, he pushes Eva hair back and whispers – no, growls: “You smell good enough to eat.”

“I want you to be my very special friend!” Eve squeals as Grace pulls her away.

13. Grace recruits Lex and her middle school friends to gather ideas for an updated Eva doll at a sleepover. The required dance sequence contains movements – including the shoot dance and flossing – that you will recognize if you know children between 6 and 15 years of age.

14. After a successful brainstorming, Grace hears Eva talking to Eva’s doll center (reminder: on a toy phone) and furiously assumes that she is a fraudster who is trying to steal her business ideas. She dismissively recites the evocation that Eva brought to life and disappears.

15. Van Jones returns to announce that Grace has been unanimously pushed out of her company. Jones writes and says he doubts Grace’s mother’s decision to position Grace primarily as CEO. “If Grace Martin were my child, I would put her over my knee, I would give her a break, but I certainly wouldn’t give her the keys to my kingdom,” he says.

16. Eve reappears when Grace addresses the board. Eve wears a gold satin dress with a huge bow while spitting out a largely incomprehensible rap, a remix of the Eve Doll title song: “Dress me up H to T / dance all night / club, I will / with my chick, Gracie girl / Ace BF in this world / Get on girl, you heir / Be responsible, fix hair … “

17. It looks like Grace has won the board. “The new series of Eve dolls will inspire children to be fully proud of their personality and to keep them 100, 24/7, 365,” said Grace when Lex and her friends introduced the new Eve editions.

“Eva quality!” Says Grace when a child introduces Woke Eve. “Rule the rainbow,” Grace notes when another Love Is Love introduces Eve. “Thick and thin, it’s all in,” Grace says when Curvalicious Eve makes her debut. Quarterback Eve is also introduced as an allusion to footballer Casey.

Of course we also meet CEO Eve, who is modeled on Grace.

18. There is more knocking. Excerpt: “Thick and thin, small and big / Dimpled prey, love everything.”

19. Did we mention that it is rapping on TV? “Change the channel and I’ll beat you up,” Grace’s mother says before her inevitable release from prison.

20. “Do you think you can do it all?” Asks Eve chef Hyde, who wants to return to Sunnyvale with her and apparently still doesn’t know that she is a real doll. (He is sure that he can handle it and will also become a doll.)

21. Supposedly back in Sunnyvale, Eva discovers that head chef Hydes cooking skills can now only produce plastic food.

If you missed Life-Size 2 or want to watch it again (minimum judgment), you can stream it on Hulu and through your cable provider on the Freeform website.

