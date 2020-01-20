Typecaste Take all the big weapons to their smashing new single - Kerrang!

advertisement

For Typecaste, hardcore is a synchronized tradition. Long Island, New York / Boston, Massachusetts based in Quintet does not sound like they are trying to mimic the attitude of one generation or another, but they combine the most effective parts of the many stages of the genre into something heavily handed over and deadly. The grimness of early California, the barbaric charge of Tun-of-the-Millennium Connecticut, even today’s nu-metal-inspired sounds – they’re all present in the band’s stunning riffs and nauseating disturbances.

The band’s new song Traverse, from their upcoming album Between Life, has the combination of these various accents into a science. The song starts with a thick, stamping rhythm, but with vocal patterns and song structure in contrast to your usual beatdown number. From there, things get more dirty and dirty, which leads to a swamp-deep collapse that drags the listener with healthy doses of death metal and sludge. All the while, Dylan Carlo screams and sings the whole thing with tireless anger and solid high-low-medium gang singing everywhere.

“Traverse was the third track that Sean completed and sent to me,” says Dylan van Traverse. “The song is all about meditation. More precisely, it’s about pushing yourself while you do it and feeling it as you come out. ”

Listen below to our exclusive stream of Typecaste’s Traverse:

Between Life appears on Flatspot Records on February 7 and is available for pre-order.

Make sure your sternum is stamped in Typecaste live with Sanction, Seeyouspacecowboy and Vamachara on one of the dates this year:

February

14 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

15 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

16 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

18 – Orlando, FL – Soundbar

19 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

20 – Jacksonville, FL – Nighthawks

21 – Baton Rouge, LA – Mid City Ballroom

22 – Houston, TX – Satellite bar

23 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

24 – Dallas, TX – Ruins

26 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Underground

27 – Las Vegas, NV – American Legion 8

28 – Anaheim, CA – Chain reaction

29 – Berkley, CA – 924 Gilman

March

02 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project

03 – Vancouver, BC – The Front

04 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

07 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

09 – Kansas City, MO – Davey’s Uptown

10 – Iowa City, IA – from Gabe

11 – Minneapolis, MN – Whiskey Junction

12 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

13 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

14 – Toronto, ON – Sneaky Dees

15 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

17 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

18 – Albany, NY – Fuze Box

19 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

20 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge

21 – Oakdale, NY – Shaker’s Pub

