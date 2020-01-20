Typecaste Take all the big weapons to their smashing new single - Kerrang!

For Typecaste, hardcore is a synchronized tradition. Long Island, New York / Boston, Massachusetts based in Quintet does not sound like they are trying to mimic the attitude of one generation or another, but they combine the most effective parts of the many stages of the genre into something heavily handed over and deadly. The grimness of early California, the barbaric charge of Tun-of-the-Millennium Connecticut, even today’s nu-metal-inspired sounds – they’re all present in the band’s stunning riffs and nauseating disturbances.
The band’s new song Traverse, from their upcoming album Between Life, has the combination of these various accents into a science. The song starts with a thick, stamping rhythm, but with vocal patterns and song structure in contrast to your usual beatdown number. From there, things get more dirty and dirty, which leads to a swamp-deep collapse that drags the listener with healthy doses of death metal and sludge. All the while, Dylan Carlo screams and sings the whole thing with tireless anger and solid high-low-medium gang singing everywhere.
“Traverse was the third track that Sean completed and sent to me,” says Dylan van Traverse. “The song is all about meditation. More precisely, it’s about pushing yourself while you do it and feeling it as you come out. ”
Between Life appears on Flatspot Records on February 7 and is available for pre-order.
Make sure your sternum is stamped in Typecaste live with Sanction, Seeyouspacecowboy and Vamachara on one of the dates this year:
February
14 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland
15 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club
16 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
18 – Orlando, FL – Soundbar
19 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
20 – Jacksonville, FL – Nighthawks
21 – Baton Rouge, LA – Mid City Ballroom
22 – Houston, TX – Satellite bar
23 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
24 – Dallas, TX – Ruins
26 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Underground
27 – Las Vegas, NV – American Legion 8
28 – Anaheim, CA – Chain reaction
29 – Berkley, CA – 924 Gilman
March
02 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project
03 – Vancouver, BC – The Front
04 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
07 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake
09 – Kansas City, MO – Davey’s Uptown
10 – Iowa City, IA – from Gabe
11 – Minneapolis, MN – Whiskey Junction
12 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
13 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
14 – Toronto, ON – Sneaky Dees
15 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz
17 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
18 – Albany, NY – Fuze Box
19 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
20 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge
21 – Oakdale, NY – Shaker’s Pub
