Versatile country artist Tyler Williams releases the music video for the title track of his brand new album Spotlight exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press “Play” above to watch.

“Spotlight” was co-written by Williams, Jared Anderson, Joybeth Taylor and Ryan Fine and is an ear-protecting love ballad at medium speed. The music video for the song, which is about a woman who is always in the spotlight even though she isn’t really looking for it, shows Williams an apparently ideal, one-day date that begins with a trip to the record store and ends with a bonfire.

Spotlight comes out in November and is the result of Williams, who took about two years to really grapple with his specific country sound. “I have had the opportunity in the two years since my last project to write and explore my sound within country music,” said Williams when the album was released.

“We took a few risks on the new album and really broadened the boundaries of my sound,” he added. “I’m excited to see what Spotlight fans think.”

Before Williams started his music career, he started as a racing driver who spent time on the NASCAR race track from 2003 to 2007. Afterwards, the Georgian-born sprint car raced in California. He continues to drive very, very fast cars while recording music and tours.

Fans can keep up with Williams through his official website.

