It has been a wild ride for Tyler Rich and Sabina Gadecki since their first meeting at the music festival. Together they planned a wedding while living on opposite sides of the country and of course reconciling their busy careers.

Since Rich is a country musician, music has played a central role in the couple’s relationship, not just in terms of his career. The couple met at the Stagecoach Festival in California in 2016: Rich discovered Gadecki in the crowd of the festival and drew her attention by being with a friend nearby.

“It hardly worked – we said hello quickly and she left,” the singer admits his tactics. “I had to do the rest of my advertising via an Instagram direct message.”

However, the singer of “Leave Her Wild” was able to develop his magic and asked the actor Gadecki to marry him. Rich and Gadecki were engaged for more than two years, while they spent most of the time separated – he in Nashville, she in LA. However, they found security in mutual trust and mutual support.

Rich and Gadecki tied the knot on Saddle Woods Farms in Murfreesboro, Tenn on September 20, 2019. 275 of her family and friends took part in their big day, which was decorated to recall the kind of music festival that existed, which brought them together first.

“I’m so excited to start a new life from scratch,” Rich said at the time. “Knowing that in decades of a whole new generation among us, it all started in September 2019 when we kissed and said,” Yeah, that’s a really nice thing. “

Rich actually wrote “Leave Her Wild”, partly inspired by Gadecki’s spirit and her love of poetry. He told The Boot that the idea for “Leave Her Wild” – which he wrote with Chris DeStefano and Jon Nite – came from a poem by Atticus that Gadeicki loves.

“[It] says if you want to love them, let them go wild,” Rich notes. “Basically, I just wrote it about loving someone the way they are and not trying to change someone – not having their own ideas about how to live their lives, but just allowing who they are.”