“Rather Be Us” by Tyler Rich is inspired by a particularly modern problem: social media. The lyrics tell the story of taking a break from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, turning the phone off for a while to enjoy in real life with the people you love.

It is easy to feel insufficient on social media, the singer explains, because although everyone posts their highlights on Instagram, their online presence does not necessarily reflect real life. Below Rich explains to The Boot how he came up with the song, and why it was important for him to talk about this topic.

I think it is extremely important for everything that is happening in the world today, with the cultural phenomenon obsessed through social media. There are so many amazing things that come from social media, but there are also so many not-so-amazing things that come from social media, such as self-comparison, which I think is the worst.

Everything about social media is everyone’s high point, right? It is my highlight coil; it’s probably also your highlight. People don’t post the sad parts [of their lives], the post the filtered, good parts. And I wrote the song about just putting down your phone – because [sometimes worrying too much about social media] is just poison – and about enjoying the moments in real life with the people you’re with.

