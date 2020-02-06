Claire Sawers

February 6, 2020

Director Measom discusses the impact of the transformative television channel as the documentary premieres at the Glasgow Film Festival

It was August 1981 when MTV first launched a brand new network of rolling music videos and young hyper-presenters in America that offered an alternative to the tame after-school specials that were on TV at that time.

“I was ten years old and I live in the small town of Utah,” recalls Tyler Measom, director of the documentary “I Want My MTV”, shortly before the British premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.

‘We only had three channels at home and I was so jealous of my wired friends. When I was with them I was fascinated by MTV. I mean, in the 80s, of course, there were nerds, outcasts, punks, goths … But if you lived in the suburbs, maybe you were the only punk or the only goth. It used to take a while for trends to spread to rural America. Suddenly this channel united young people – suddenly everything was there. Right at your home. MTV brings coolness to Kansas. ‘

Measoms documentary tells the story of a tiny rebel-minded team working in a New York office with “puke-yellow walls” in a fast-paced MTV style. Borrowed from what the British had previously done with television shows like Top of the Pops, they created a medium in which the crazies were the stars, young people the audience and music were the priority. This was not a platform for something as valuable as education, it was fun. What started out as a curious pop curiosity grew and grew in the 80s and 90s and ended up being the billion dollar company that still exists today.

“When you think of the punk look, in many cases it’s essentially about frugality. the ripped jeans and the crappy shirts. When MTV started they did things on the cheap. You had no budget. They also didn’t have massive stakeholders – so they did what they wanted. They took risks. They didn’t want to do the kind of television that their parents wanted. ‘

In 1983, the station had gained popularity and became a concept and part of the cultural spirit.

“It was the forerunner and catalyst for how we share and create,” said Measom. ‘It was our Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in one. That was all we talked about. ‘

With legendary videos by Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Erik B. and Rakim, Robert Palmer and Madonna (among others) and archive material by David Bowie and Rick James as well as interviews with the original VJs and Run DMC, it is exhilarating, trashy and nostalgic back to a golden and very influential era.

“You didn’t always get it right. For example, they came a little late with black artists – which the film alludes to. But they were also way ahead of their time. Your advertising campaign for “I want my MTV”? It is a viral campaign. ‘

Measom’s own favorite music video, Dire Straits ‘Skateaway’, didn’t make it to the final cut for space reasons, but he remembers how much he thought about it when he first saw it. ‘It was awesome! Other videos from that time were crappy. There is a lot to say for the curation – back then I sometimes had to go through bad videos on MTV before I came to the Twisted Sister or whatever, but that’s how I discovered cool things. ‘

