Former Bachelorette candidate Tyler Gwozdz, who participated in Hannah Brown’s season, died at the age of 29, according to People. An autopsy is still pending, but his death is believed to be the result of an overdose.

Gwozdz was admitted to a Florida hospital earlier this month after a so-called “medical overdose” occurred. He was taken to the intensive care unit and stayed in the hospital for a week in critical but stable condition. The medical examiner’s office in Palm Beach confirms that Gwozdz’s body is currently in custody.

Gwozdz was a candidate in the ABC Reality series last year, fighting for the heart of Hannah Brown. He was an early favorite and even landed the first one-on-one conversation with Hannah, but he abruptly left the show during the third episode without explaining to viewers. Gwozdz later informed Refinery 29 that his exit was not broadcast “for privacy reasons”.

TAGS: The Bachelorette, Tyler Gwozdz

