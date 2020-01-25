Tyler Gwozdz 'Bachelorette' co-stars speak out after his sudden death

advertisement

Members of the Bachelor family mourn the former The Bachelorette candidate Tyler Gwozdz. The 29-year-old died of a possible overdose on January 22, days after he was hospitalized in Florida. Gwozdz appeared in season 15 of the Bachelorette and reached the third week of Hannah Brown’s season.

“I lost one of my closest friends today,” tweeted Luke Stone, who also appeared in Brown’s season. “Tyler, I will miss you every day, miss our hours of talking nonsense on the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I was so lucky and happy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you, man , so much.”

“You really never know what anyone is going through these days,” Jed Wyatt, who was the last man in Brown’s season, reports in his Instagram story about Entertainment Tonight. “We believe that people who only look happy and ‘normal’ in photos may not fight something deep and emotional. Social media has made it easy to express opinions, hate and judgment towards real people with real problems like you Someone’s mental wellbeing may not be visible to the world, and words can make a difference, even if they may save someone who has problems. “

“So let’s get up and spread love among each other, life is too short,” added Wyatt. “RIP Tyler, we love you.”

“I can’t believe family thoughts and prayers,” Matthew Spraggins wrote in his Instagrarm story. “It was a pleasure to meet this guy [heart] RIP Ty.”

“Such sad news,” Garrett Powell wrote. “Prayers for his family and friends. He was a good friend and showed me and the other guys nothing but respect. RIP Tyler.”

The bachelor producers also released a statement on the sad news early Friday.

“It is a broken heart for us to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s death today,” the producers wrote. “Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and friends.”

Gwozdz died on January 22, a week after emergency workers were called for a “medical overdose” involving the former reality candidate. On a 911 call, a woman informed the dispatchers that Gwozdz had overdosed heroin, and she tried to tear down a bathroom door to save him. The person tried to find Narcan, a drug that was used to reverse an opioid overdose. Gwozdz was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remained for a week until his death.

The official cause of death is unknown. The Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s Office said the autopsy could take eight to twelve weeks.

Gwozdz only made it into the third week in Brown’s season before he had to leave due to mysterious circumstances. He later denied rumors of his departure and described early departure as “the best decision that could be made”.

Credit: ABC

