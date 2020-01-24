Tyler Farr's shares in Jason Aldean-produced 'Only Truck in Town'

advertisement

Tyler Farr has been working hard in the studio with producer Jason Aldean since he made a deal with the superstar’s label in early 2019, and now he is ready to share the results. Press play to hear ‘Only Truck in Town’, the first song released by Farr that Aldean has produced.

The new song tells the story of a girl who could choose her dates, but always managed to make him feel like she was the only man in the room. “When she climbs in, slides up tightly / Says’ Baby, I’m doing nothing but yours tonight / I’m like the only wheels that roll, the only party that goes / The only neon glowin ‘ he sings in the chorus of the mid-tempo track.

In a video behind the scenes showing studio recordings of Aldean and Farr cutting the song, Aldean explains that the song is part of a larger process of making albums. “We’re in the studio to make a brand new Tyler Farr album, and we’ve done about eight songs for the record so far. We’re going to see what [Farr] thinks about it. He feels good about it,” Aldean explains in the clip.

Farr previously shared that although he and Aldean are good friends, and in fact the national superstar appeared as a groomsman in his marriage, that did not mean that he gave Farr some extra room in the studio.

“We are so close to what he tells me a little bit about,” Farr told The Boot in 2019. “For example, I will send him a song that I have written … I would write a song, get the demo back, shoot it at him. I know him well enough that if I didn’t hear anything back [I know] he won’t liked.

“It doesn’t hurt my feelings because I know him,” says the singer. “I think it really helped, because while we’re in the studio, making recordings and so on, he didn’t drive me crazy.”

Aldean, for his part, has said that by producing the assailant, he has been able to explore new facets of his own musical career. “I never want to become complacent. I never want [to be like]:” I am doing well, my career is going well. “I want to feel like I’m offending and doing different things and pushing myself a little to try new things,” he explained.

In addition to their work together on their current project. Farr and Aldean have worked together musically in the past. Aldean was a guest artist on Farr’s album 2015, Suffer in Peace, and the two artists also toured together.

