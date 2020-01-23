Tyler Cameron flirts with Jennifer Garner on Instagram

advertisement

Shoot his shot? Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron tried to continue Jennifer Garner in the comments of her last Instagram post.

The former alias actress, 47, tried the popular LinkedIn / Facebook / Instagram / Tinder meme with four different photos of herself. Garner chose a glamorous shot for the Instagram part of the meme and a photo of herself paddling for Tinder. A commentator then replied that they had “swapped Instagram and Tinder’s pictures.”

In response to the user, the camping alum jokingly wrote: “Shoot, IS THIS why nobody wipes?”

Cameron, 26, was completely unimpressed by the photos and instead expressed his interest in Garner. “I’m still swiping to the right,” commented Reality’s personality.

Garner has not yet responded to Cameron’s flirtatious comment when Us Weekly exclusively announced in October 2018 that the actress, who is 13 going on 30, is currently in a relationship John Miller, A source told us last April that Garner “feels like he has finally found a true partner.”

Garner’s former alias Costar and longtime buddy Victor Garber gave Miller his approval stamp and told us exclusively in May 2019: “I think he is adorable. You are great,” he said. “What is wonderful is that they take their time and make each other fun. Their priority is their children, that’s all. She focused on it. She is remarkable.”

The peppermint star was married to Ben Affleck split from 2005 to 2015. Together they share the daughters Violet (14) and Seraphina (11) and the son Samuel (7). Last December, an insider told us that 47-year-old Affleck has “the greatest respect” for his former wife and how “she supports him”. through his struggles with addiction.

Meanwhile, Cameron made headlines for his almost two-month romance Gigi Hadid after a short reunion with the former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Since then he has been connected to … Kylie JennerBFF Stassie Karanikolaou,

In October, Cameron told us exclusively that after the end of his romance novels with Hadid (24) and Brown (25), he was not “worried about dating”. “Dating girls is my least concern at the moment,” he said. “I’m so busy walking around.”

