Tycoon, who is behind Pret A Manger, plans to go public with its latest health food chain to fund the expansion of the United States

advertisement

Julian Metcalfe, co-founder of the popular coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger, will seek a listing to fund 1,000 new US businesses in its Itsu chain.

The tycoon, reported by the Sunday Times that it earned £ 215m ($ 280m) in wealth from selling Pret, told MarketWatch: “We will push Itsu as far as we need to so that it will grow to 1,000 stores over the next few years. “

There are already 75 European outlets in the low-cost and low-calorie chain that sell hot and cold Japanese and Korean food.

advertisement

It was launched 15 years ago by Metcalfe, which holds a 54% stake in the company. Other investors include Ambrosia Investments based in Luxembourg.

The first American Itsu has already opened in New York, and construction of a second on Wall Street will begin this summer.

Metcalfe said: “Forget Pret, that’s the next big thing. When you travel in Japan, the food is so nutritious that it is delicious. They are so far ahead that I was always inspired by what they eat. “

“We have a 45% profit margin, which is fast food profit margins, which is rare,” he said. “But 1,000 stores will not happen without a partner.”

The Group’s latest financial reports for 2018 show that it lost GBP 5.49 million on sales of GBP 116.58 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 60% to GBP 4.1 million. This is due to sales growth, higher profits from the grocery business and improved cost discipline, the company said. Like-for-like sales improved by 3.6%.

Metcalfe is in talks with franchise partners and is open to selling additional business shares to support scaling.

“Talks are at an early stage,” he said. “We are talking to people who share our 20- to 30-year view of the company’s expansion across the United States. We will go public with Itsu over the next five years.”

The company is also testing new technologies that customers can use to personalize their meal orders through an app so they can put together every piece of sushi to collect.

,

advertisement