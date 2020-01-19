Ty Burrell says the death of the 'modern family' is a 'professional farewell'

advertisement

A bittersweet ending. Modern family fans were shocked by the death of Phil’s father, Frank Dunphy, this season, but it was more than just an act for Ty Burrell.

“I knew last season would be a lot of closure, and this particular loss was generally very sad because I worked with Fred“Burrell, 52, told us exclusively on iHeart Radio ALTer EGO on January 18.” This is my second show working with Fred. You know, it’s kind of a professional farewell to him. He is one of my favorite actors of all time and I would say he influenced me as an actor more than anyone else. Back to spinal tap and so on. So it was a pretty emotional episode. “

Following the ABC sitcom on January 15, Phil (Burrell) fears that his father Frank (Willard) will show early signs of dementia after spending hours walking around a grocery store. The two have a heartwarming conversation in a hair salon before it turns out that Frank died off-screen.

Burrell’s Modern Family Sarah Hyland was just as shocked by Frank’s death as the audience and accidentally spoiled the series’ main story.

“So I don’t read scripts of Modern Family episodes that I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandfather was dead with all of you,” said the 29-year-old actress in an Instagram story released on Wednesday. “I still feel special.”

She added: “Oh yes, I think I should have triggered a spoiler alarm if Grandpa Frank had died, but I was just unprepared. As his granddaughter, you think I would be invited to the funeral. ‘

Modern family cocreator Christopher Lloyd An interview with Entertainment Weekly, released on Friday January 17th, explained why Frank’s death was included in the sitcom’s farewell season.

“It was a difficult decision because you never want to let go of a character you love,” he said. “And I’ve always loved this character. However, we’re in last season looking for more meaningful topics. And more importantly, it gave us the opportunity to really take a look at how Phil became Phil.”

Burrell told us that although the series ended – and dealt with more serious issues – the season was “really fun” to film.

“It wasn’t a big melancholy,” said the Oregon man. “I think maybe because it feels right, you know? If that makes sense? I think we, especially as actors, often have no control over our endings. We are either released or canceled. ‘

He continued: “So in order to have the opportunity to actually end it on our terms, we decided that this was the year that it ended. That way, I think it feels really nice. ‘

With reporting from Emily Marcus

