Two Indonesian women who allegedly posted false information about the deadly corona virus online were arrested, police said when they warned dozens of jokes that the country’s millions of Internet users were quick to spread.

The two have been detained in Balikpapan, a town on Borneo Island, in recent days after rumors have been posted on their social media accounts that a local resident has been infected and is being treated.

Indonesia has not yet reported a confirmed case of the virus, which appeared in a Chinese market at the end of last year and has since killed at least 425 people in China and spread across the world.

“They posted a hoax on their Facebook account that a resident of Balikpapan was diagnosed with a corona virus,” local police spokesman Ade Yaya Suryana told AFP on Tuesday.

“You spread lies.”

The women – a farmer and a maid – could spend up to three years in prison if they were sentenced by laws that prohibit the spread of misinformation, he added.

The Indonesian Ministry of Communications has warned that it has recently discovered at least 50 online hoaxes about the virus.

With around 130 million online users, the Southeast Asian archipelago has one of the world’s largest Internet target groups.

More than 230 Indonesians came home over the weekend after Jakarta’s Beijing go-ahead to repatriate his nationals living near the epicenter.

The returnees are isolated for 14 days in a hospital in Natuna, an archipelago on the South China Sea.

Their arrival sparked protests in the regional capital, Ranai, where demonstrators called on officials to abandon plans to quarantine returnees near a residential area due to security concerns.

