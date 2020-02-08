Project Coyote and the Mendocino Nonlethal Wildlife Alliance brought an action before the California Supreme Court earlier this week against County Mendocino for certification by the County of a Final Environmental Impact Assessment Report (FEIR) and the adoption of an integrated wildlife control plan.

The lawsuit argues that the Integrated Wildlife Damage Management Program violates the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and that the Mendocino County government “has used its discretion by failing to certify the FEIR and adopt an IWDM program.” The steps required by CEQA have taken a statement of priority considerations that is not supported by material evidence. These violations precluded fully informed public participation and informed decision making in the CEQA certification and program adoption process. “

The lawsuit also alleged that the wildlife program “would harm the petitioner and the public if the public was not sufficiently informed of the environmental and long-term effects that the IWDM program could have.”

Both Project Coyote and the Mendocino Nonlethal Wildlife Alliance are nonprofit environmental organizations with members in Mendocino County.

The lawsuit comes after the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors at a December board meeting decided to implement an integrated wildlife damage management program through the federal Wildlife Services program that provides wildlife damage management services and programs to residents dealing with wild animals and all the problems they cause. The program offers deadly options for dealing with animal threats as well as other non-lethal options. The target species in the environmental impact report listed the coyote and other animals. According to the district, total agricultural losses from 2007 to 2017 due to game damage fluctuated from USD 87,010 in 2007 to a high of USD 654,330 in 2011.