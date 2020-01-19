Two were injured after the car was taken off the couch at Monowai

advertisement

DAVID WALKER / STUFF

The police are present in the event of a crash in a car that is “considerably” hit off the road. [File photo]

Two people are transported to the hospital with moderate injuries after a car was driven from a bank at Lake Monowai in Southland.

A police spokeswoman said the police had been sent Sunday at 5:30 PM to a car that had been taken from a bank at Borland Rd, near the intersection of Lake Monowai Rd.

Two people were assisted from the vehicle, she said.

A St. John spokeswoman said she treated two people with serious injuries.

The helicopter transported patients to Southland Hospital, she said.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said that fire brigade personnel from Otautau, Manapouri and Blackmount volunteered fire bridges.

MORE TO COME

