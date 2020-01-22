Two vehicle accidents on SH1 have several people injured

advertisement

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Emergency services at the site of a crash on SH1 between Putaruru and Tirau.

Allegedly six people are injured, including one who is stuck after a serious crash on State Highway 1 in South Waikato.

Both lanes of the highway between Putaruru and Tirau are blocked after the two car accident that happened after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

A person is stuck in one of the vehicles, said Carren Larking, manager for northern communication and fire brigade.

There are reports of a total of six patients, although the extent of the injuries is still being assessed, Larking said.

Two fire trucks from Putaruru and Tirau, along with a support vehicle, are present, along with police and personnel from St. John’s ambulance.

The police have confirmed that they are present at the crash, in which five people were injured. A helicopter has also been mentioned.

The collision occurs between Webster Rd and Whites Rd.

A serious crash is BLOCKING lanes on # SH1 between Tirau and Putaruru. Emergency services are on site and delays are HEAVY. Avoid the area. More to come when known. ^ MF pic.twitter.com/d8zv1b2dG4

– NZTA Waikato / BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) January 22, 2020

