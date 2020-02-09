SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu is the men’s free ice skate on Sunday, winning his first figure skating title for four continents and completing the Japanese men’s and women’s competitions.

Hanyu, first after the short program, received 187.60 points for a total of 299.42. Jason Brown from the USA finished second overall with 274.82 points, while the Japanese Yuma Kagiyama finished third with 270.61 points.

Hanyu started skating by 15.99 points after setting a world record in the short program. He put his hand on the ice of the first element of the skate – a Quad Lutz – but recovered quickly and landed a clean Quad Salche.

Although he fell on the Quad-Toeloop and it wasn’t his most impressive freestyle, Hanyu won his first four-continent title by a large margin.

“I was disappointed (with my mistakes),” said Hanyu. “But I will be able to prepare for the World Cup by analyzing today’s mistakes and I want to improve my skating so as not to repeat these mistakes in other competitions.”

Brown’s appearance in “Schindler’s List” consisted of a triple double tip, another triple axis and six triple axes.

“I was rewarded for what I did. I am really looking forward to participating in the World Cup because I left a good 12 points on the table that I hope for in Montreal,” said Brown.

The Japanese Rika Kihira won the championship title on Saturday.

China’s Boyang Jin, who finished second after the short program, dropped to fourth place, while local hero Junhwan Cha from South Korea finished fifth.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,