Two thirds of health organizations suffered a cyber security incident in 2019

advertisement

More than two thirds of healthcare companies (67 percent) have experienced cyber security incidents in the past 12 months, according to new research.

A new Clearswift report is designed to highlight the “serious threat” to data breaches and cyber attacks on data generated by health organizations.

advertisement

The main cause of these violations is not phishing or visiting malicious websites by employees – it’s hardware. Third-party devices that contain malware, such as B. IoT devices or USB sticks, are responsible for almost half (48 percent) of the incidents in the industry.

Exchanging information with unauthorized employees, ignoring security measures and phishing are also important factors.

“The healthcare sector has critical patient information, so it’s alarming that there are so many security incidents in the industry,” said Alyn Hockey, vice president of product management at Clearswift.

“The healthcare sector needs to securely exchange data between departments and organizations to provide excellent patient care. With the proliferation of third-party devices in this process, it is more important than ever for the industry to step up its cyber security efforts to reduce the risk of data loss to malicious attacks and keep patient data safe. “

Clearswift’s report also looked at the budget for cybersecurity and found that less than a quarter (24 percent) of respondents said the budget was reasonable. Even if there is enough money, in many cases (46 percent) it will not be spent correctly.

advertisement