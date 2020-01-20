Two Texans will play a major role in the impeachment proceedings against Trump

advertisement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, when the Senate officially begins impeaching President Donald Trump, two Texans will be in the front and center.

Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia from Texas is one of the seven House Representatives who will try to persuade the Senators to vote for Trump to be deposed.

“I will not only bear the weight of my oath, but also our democracy,” says Garcia. “We will let the judges decide, but we will work for it, and I think it is a very strong case.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said she chose Garcia because of her legal background.

“Ms. Garcia was later elected to the Harris County Commissioner’s court as the first Hispanic and first woman,” said Pelosi.

On the other hand, the former President of Baylor University, Ken Starr, argued on behalf of Trump, who also contributed his experience from the role he played in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

The president is charged with abuse of power and congressional obstruction, but as part of Trump’s legal team, Starr will argue that the president has done nothing wrong.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the process would start on Tuesday and last six days a week, including Saturdays.

