Jacob Anthony Pontiff and Donald C. Miller

A 19-year-old Leesburger and a 17-year-old are behind bars in connection with the death of an Eustis teenager last month.

Jacob Anthony Pontiff was arrested on February 6 by police officers from Leesburg and charged with murder (not deliberately for a crime) of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was shot in the Carver Heights area on January 29 at Berry Park. The Pope has also been accused of attempting to sell cannabis / amphetamine and is in a $ 50,000 bond loan in Lake County Jail. He is due to appear in court on March 2 at 8:30 am to respond to the indictment.

Leesburg detectives had been looking for 17-year-old Donald C. Miller in the past few days, who was looking in connection with the third-degree murder case. Late Monday afternoon, he reported to the detectives after the police distributed a poster that showed his residents of the photo and warning area that he should be considered armed and dangerous.