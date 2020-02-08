Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 4:15 PM CST

/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 4:15 p.m. CST

Arielle Brenna Shaver, 28

Keith Cornell Pullin, 23

College Station, Texas – Two suspects were arrested this morning on several charges, including escaping the arrest and attacking an official.

Around 8:00 AM this morning, College Station police responded to an apartment on the 400 block on Anderson Street by trying to find a man, Keith Cornell Pullin, who was believed to be hiding in the apartment and was justified for a serious crime. Pullin’s girlfriend, Arielle Brenna Shaver, hid Pullin behind the air conditioner.

Both people were detained, but not before Pullin was able to briefly free himself from the custody by removing the seat belt, putting his hands in front of his body, and kicking the patrol’s plexiglass window, which was severely damaged was and bent. When the patrolman tried to get Pullin under control, Pullin attacked the policeman, punched, kicked, and grabbed him before running away. The policeman was injured but chased him and was able to take Pullin back into custody after a short time. Pullin continued to resist the transport, even after several police officers put leg supports on him.

Pullin has been charged with attacking an officer fleeing physical assault, criminal mischief, resistance to arrest, search or transportation. He is also being sought for a pending Illinois arrest warrant for the manufacture or supply of a controlled substance. The razor has been charged with disability or criminal prosecution.