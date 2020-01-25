Two Rohingya women killed as a village shell village in Myanmar: MP

advertisement

Two women, one pregnant, were killed and seven other people were injured after the Myanmar troops fired at a village in Rohingya on Saturday, according to a legislator and a villager, two days after the US Supreme Court ordered the country to protect the minority.

Maung Kyaw Zan, a national member of parliament for the Buthidaung Municipality in the northern state of Rakhine, said grenades were fired in the middle of the night by a nearby battalion. Government forces have been fighting ethnic rebels in the state for more than a year.

“There was no fighting, they just shot artillery at a village without a battle,” he told Reuters by phone, adding that it was the second time this year that civilians had been killed.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee the northern Rakhine state in 2017 after a military action that, according to the United Nations, was carried out with genocidal intent.

More recently, the region was submerged in further chaos by new fighting between the army and the Iraqi army, a rebel group that recruits from the predominantly Buddhist majority in the state. That conflict has displaced tens of thousands and killed dozens.

Of the few hundred thousand Rohingya that are still in Rakhine, many are limited to apartheid-like circumstances, unable to travel freely or gain access to health care and education. They are in the midst of fighting and travel restrictions make them less able to flee than Buddhist neighbors.

At the beginning of January, four Rohingya children died in an explosion of the army and rebels blamed each other.

Two military spokesmen did not answer Reuters phone calls to comment on Saturday’s death.

Soe Tun Oo, a Rohingya villager who lived a mile from the village, told Reuters by telephone that two houses were destroyed during the explosion.

“The army always shoots heavy weapons. They shoot heavy weapons around the area they suspect. It is impossible to flee to other places, even though we are scared. “

The Hague-based International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar on Thursday to protect the Rohingya against further atrocities and preserve evidence of alleged crimes, after the West African nation Gambia filed a lawsuit in November for accusing the country of genocide.

A spokesperson for the ruling party told Reuters that the country already protected Rohingya, but the civilian government had limited power over the army.

Civil authorities rule with the army in an uncomfortable constitutional arrangement that retains great powers for the commander-in-chief.

