FORREST CITY, Arkansas – Two police officers were wounded and one gunman was killed in a gunfight in a Walmart store in Forrest City, east of Arkansas, Monday morning.

Forrest City police chief Deon Lee said one of the officers was taken to a hospital about 70 kilometers east of Memphis, where he was operated on. However, the initial forecast was: “He’ll be fine.”

Lee said the police responded to the Walmart after someone called the police to report a man who made threats and “spoke out of his head.”

The mayor praised the officers.

“No civilians were injured because of their heroism and quick response,” said Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company works with the Forrest City police department, but declined to comment. Walmart is located in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at the Simmons Eye Center at Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day she heard eight shots. She said she was hiding under a counter in the laboratory until the shots stopped.

“The first two shots startled me, and then a staff member came in and said it was gunfire,” said Priddy.

She and a member of staff ran out of the building and officers in front of the Walmart ordered her to move as far away from the building as possible. She was not hurt.

“I was too scared to think of anything else than to get myself to safety,” she said. “We directed our thoughts exactly where we were safe and were able to get ourselves to safety.”

Forrest City is about 135 kilometers east of Little Rock.

The Arkansas state police investigated the shootout.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that he was grateful for the police officers who risked their lives to protect the public.

It is not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store has been the scene of a shootout. A man was injured in a shot at a Walmart in Memphis earlier this month, three people were killed in a shot at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma in November, and an armed man killed 22 people in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas , in August. Third

The retailer has been criticized for not having had enough security in the El Paso store that day, and has since tacitly extended the security in all of the city’s stores to include an armed police officer and a security guard.

A spokeswoman for the company said in November that hiring off-duty workers in El Paso was not a blanket issue. It’s unclear what security measures were taken at the Forrest City Store on Monday.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.