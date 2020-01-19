Two police officers die after shooting in Hawaii, says the governor of Hawaii

advertisement

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The governor of Hawaii says that two police officers died after a shooting in Honolulu on Sunday.

The Honolulu Star advertiser reports that officers responded to an attack near the base of Diamond Head when they met a man with a firearm, who then opened fire and hit two officers.

A house that the presumed archer thought was inside has been flooded with flames.

No arrests were made.

The area where the shooting took place is at the far end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument.

The area would be full of tourists and locals, especially at the weekend.

