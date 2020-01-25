Two people arriving from China were released from suspicion of being infected with deadly viruses - Israel News

advertisement

Three people who recently returned to Israel from China were quarantined for fear of being infected with a deadly virus that killed 41 people in mainland China and infected 1,300 others.

Two of them have been suspected of being infected with the virus and are expected to be released soon. Another patient, a Chinese tourist, is hospitalized in the West Bank. It is not out of the question that she suffers from the virus.

advertisement

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold and flu-like symptoms such as cough and fever and, at worst, shortness of breath. It can worsen pneumonia, which can be fatal.

A third patient, a Chinese tourist who is being treated at the Beit Jala Hospital in the West Bank, is still in quarantine.

China’s leader described the increasing spread of the virus on Saturday as a serious situation as cities from the epicenter of the outbreak in central China to Hong Kong tried to stop the virus.

The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began and whose 11 million inhabitants are already in curfew, has banned most vehicles, including private cars, from downtown areas as of Sunday. After that, only approved vehicles for deliveries and other purposes should be allowed, according to the reports.

The vast majority of infections and all deaths occurred in mainland China, but new cases are emerging. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases on Saturday and Japan the third. France confirmed three cases on Friday, the first in Europe, and the United States identified the second, a Chicago woman who had returned from China.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

China cut trains, planes, and other connections to Wuhan, as well as urban public transportation, on Wednesday, and continuously extended the blockade to 16 surrounding cities with a total population of more than 50 million people larger than New York. London, Paris and Moscow together.

The National Health Commission reported an increase in the number of infected to 1,287. The latest survey from 29 provinces and cities across China included 237 patients in severe condition. Of the 41 deaths, 39 occurred in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital, and one each in Hebei and Heilongjiang Provinces.

Most of the deaths were elderly, although a 36-year-old man died in Hubei earlier this week.

Health authorities in Hechi City, Guangxi Province said that a 2-year-old girl from Wuhan was diagnosed with an illness after arriving in the city.

In Hong Kong, where five cases of illness were confirmed, a marathon in which 70,000 participants were expected to take part on February 9 was canceled, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The Australian state of Victoria announced its first case on Saturday, a Chinese man in his fifties who returned from China last week, and the state of New South Wales confirmed three more cases later that day.

Malaysia reported that three people had had a positive test on Friday, all of a father and son from Wuhan who had been diagnosed with the virus in neighboring Singapore. A fourth case was said to be a Wuhan traveler who had a positive test on Saturday and had nothing to do with the other cases.

Japan confirmed a third case, a Chinese tourist in his thirties who arrived from Wuhan on January 18.

The National Health Commission announced that medical teams from outside Hubei are being used to deal with the outbreak. A day after the distribution of online videos, crowds were shown in masks that were lined up for exams and complaints and whose family members had been rejected in hospitals with the capacity.

advertisement