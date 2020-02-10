Public health England (PHE) has confirmed that two of the four coronavirus cases in the UK are health workers.

The other four cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the UK to a total of eight people diagnosed with the virus.

Five of all cases are closely related to a businessman who was diagnosed in Brighton last week.

In a statement, PHE doctor Yvonne Doyle said: “Because of our contact tracking, we now know that the new cases announced today are all closely related.

“Our priority was to speak to people who have close and ongoing contact with confirmed cases so that we can advise them on what they can do to curb the spread of the virus.

“Two of these new cases are healthcare workers. Once identified, we advised them to isolate themselves to keep patient contact to a minimum.

“We are now working hard to identify all patients and other healthcare professionals who may have been in close contact. At the moment, we believe this is a relatively small number.”

The businessman was informed that he had contracted the virus at a conference in Singapore.

The employees are waiting for coaches with coronavirus evacuees

Following the conference, he stopped in a chalet in a ski area in France, where five other British people subsequently contracted the virus.

They all traveled back to the UK and were treated at specialized infection centers in St. Thomas and the Royal Free hospitals in London, the Department of Health confirmed.

EasyJet confirmed that the businessman flew EZS8481 from Geneva back to the UK on January 28, and Public Health England is trying to track down other passengers who may be at risk.

According to the Guardian, the four cases are three men, one of whom is a doctor, and one woman.

The BBC was the first to report that the Brighton County Oak Medical Center was closed “for urgent health and safety reasons.”

One of these newly diagnosed cases is said to be an employee there.

A man in protective clothing cleaning the practice of the County Oak Medical Center in Brighton

Case four, diagnosed on Sunday, which is also being treated at the Royal Free Hospital in London, is also “a known contact from a previously confirmed British case and the virus has been passed on in France,” England’s chief physician, Professor Chris Whitty, said.

The businessman is also linked to a Briton in Mallorca who tested positive for corona virus while his wife and two daughters tested negative.

Developments came when the government declared the corona virus “a serious and imminent threat to public health” on Monday morning.

They announced new legal powers and said that people with coronavirus could now be quarantined and isolated if they pose a threat.