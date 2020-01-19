Two other officers in Puerto Rico fired after the camp was broken into

advertisement

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Governor Wanda Vázquez released the heads of the housing and family departments of Puerto Rico on Sunday to prevent the discovery of a camp with emergency supplies from Hurricane Maria.

Fernando Gil and the family secretary, Glorimar Andújar, were dismissed one day after the governor fired the director of the Puerto Rico Emergency Service. Vázquez released him hours after a video posted on Facebook showed a warehouse in Ponce filled with thousands of boxes of water and other much-needed supplies believed to be due to the hurricane that struck the island in 2017 ABC News.

“There have been actions by government officials in the past few days that were unacceptable” … I will not allow this kind of behavior in my government, “said Vazquez.

advertisement

The governor said that she would forward any evidence from the criminal investigation to the appropriate authorities.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring aid to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse,” she said.

Vázquez said that after meeting the heads of her administration on Sunday morning, she decided to go ahead with the additional layoffs and the officials were unable to provide the information she requested through other collection and distribution centers.

“You couldn’t tell me personally where these centers were, what they contained, and whether an inventory was completed,” she said.

Vázquez did not go into why Gil and Andújar were selected, only that she had lost confidence in them.

Anger broke out in Puerto Rico on Saturday after an online blogger posted a live video of the camp in the southern coastal town of Ponce, which contained water bottles, baby cots, baby food, and other staples that appear to have been there since Hurricane Maria The United States hit the area in September 2017.

“The citizen who came in today to share the pictures on social networks violated the security regulations that put him at risk. For this reason, our colleagues instructed him to leave the area,” the statement said.

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing thousands. Critics said it hit local and federal governments with limited supplies on an island with poorly maintained infrastructure and caused a delayed response due to poor communication and organization.

Vázquez pointed out that the scandal could affect the credibility of his government in collaboration with the federal government.

The aftermath of the 6.4-year earthquake has also shown that the island would not be prepared if another hurricane struck the storm-prone region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement