SAN DIEGO – Two other people who arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Wednesday after being evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, were taken to a local hospital for examination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one child was brought to Rady Children’s Hospital and one adult to UC San Diego Health after a fever or cough.

Of the 167 people who arrived at MCAS Miramar on Wednesday, seven were taken to a hospital for examination by Friday afternoon.

Two of these patients who were originally admitted to Rady Children’s Hospital – a child and an adult – were negative for coronavirus, according to the CDC. The test results for the other patients were pending, officials said Friday.

A second plane, which carried 65 people from Wuhan, arrived at MCAS Miramar on Friday morning. Like the first group of evacuees who arrived on Wednesday, the new arrivals have to be quarantined in residential on-site facilities for 14 days as health authorities monitor them for possible coronavirus symptoms.

According to the CDC, none of these 65 passengers had symptoms associated with the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

CDC officials said they would continue to monitor all quarantine passengers and take those who develop fever or cough to a local hospital for coronavirus testing.

Local health officials said Thursday that the hospitals to which patients are being transferred from MCAS Miramar’s quarantine center are not a security risk to the public.

“No one who comes to Rady or UCSD has to worry, even if the patients are positive – which is unlikely,” said Dr. John Bradley, medical director for infectious diseases at Rady. “We have really good isolation guidelines, and they’re in special rooms designed for Ebola, which is far worse than corona virus.”

