Two noles are the top 5 of the ten players

Two FSU soccer players are among the five best players of the decade at ACC. Who would have thought that the Noles had respect?

Perhaps my tirade that the FSU football was recently disregarded by the ACC on social media caught someone’s attention?

I was just scrolling Twitter just to notice that the ACC released the top 5 players on the decade list.

Of course, I know that there must be FSU representation, even though there are only five positions. The only problem is the ACC and we know that they have a current love affair with Clemson and have been successful recently.

And lo and behold, both Jameis Winston and Jalen Ramsey have ended the top 5 list.

After a decade of @ACCFootball, we can look back at the best players of the 2010s and this list was NOT easy. 🏈

Let us know your list in the answers! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VsBgSojOPj

– ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN), January 17, 2020

I know it’s probably petty, but I can’t believe they put Winston above Deshaun Watson. That doesn’t mean I don’t think Winston is # 1 because he’s worth it.

How bad the disregard for FSU football, especially the 2013 team, was. The other players listed definitely deserve it because Luke Kuechly was an absolute tackle machine at Boston College.

Of course, we know that Lamar Jackson was like a video game character who played in Louisville with a less talented cast.

I think I would be cool if I put Jalen Ramsey on the list, but if I chose a Nole I would probably have to replace him with Dalvin Cook.

He was a two-time All-American who committed the FSU offense in 2015 and 2016, leaving the FSU as the leading ruser of all time in just three seasons.

It’s nice to see that the ACC is finally showing a little love to the FSU, even though the program has expired in the past three years. I have to call them out when I feel they have missed the mark, so I’m giving them props for a good top 5 spanning two noles.

