Two other singers were exposed in the Masked Singer semi-final.

After each character performed a song, Fox was excluded from the competition by the audience at the election studio – and she was unmasked as former Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen.

The rest of the characters then sang another song and Monster was exposed as an American singer, songwriter and record producer CeeLo Green.

Denise had some viewers impressed by her identity in the ITV secret vocal show, in which celebrities disguised try to guess her identity, while others guess who she was from the first episode.

Denise was the fox

Denise, who has appeared in the Chicago West End and Broadway musical Chicago, said it was “the best thing I’ve ever done”.

“It was fun sneaking around,” she said.

“I will miss the fox.”

The unveiling of the five-time Grammy-winning CeeLo, one of whose hits includes Forget You, was no shock to many, as the voice behind the monster hit Crazy was unmistakable.

CeeLo with host Joel

“Knew it,” said a fan.

“CeeLo Green as a monster in The Masked Singer was the worst kept secret of the entire series,” said another.

So far, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer has been unveiled as Butterfly, Chameleon as The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins, Pharao as former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, Tree as former English football player Teddy Sheringham and Daisy as superstar Kelis.

Last week it turned out that Duck Skin was the lead singer of the rock band Skunk Anansie and Jake Sears from the band Scissor Sisters on the ITV show where the nation spoke, the cheeky Unicorn.

Next week, Hedgehog, Octopus and Queen Bee will appear in the final.

Fans believe that Hedgehog could be Salford comic strip Jason Manford or senseless presenter Alexander Armstrong, and Phillip Schofield is another guess.

Octopus is believed to be the classic singer Katherine Jenkins, and viewers believe that Girls Aloud’s former singer, Nicola Roberts, is most likely Queen Bee or Jesy Nelson of Little Mix.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday at 7 p.m.