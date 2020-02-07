Advertisement

In addition to Booths in Media City, two boring apartment blocks with 280 apartments are being built.

City councilors approved plans for the interconnected blocks, but some members complained of their design and said Salford was missing “beautiful” buildings in favor of boring designs.

The town hall planning committee approved plans for the interconnected blocks with 17 and 14 floors and a ground floor for commercial space.

Karen Garrido appealed to Salford for just a decent design

The new towers that will be built in the Booths parking lot will not contain affordable housing.

This is due to the fact that the first phase of the Media City development master plan, which falls under this scheme, does not require affordable housing.

A spokesman for the development department said this program would continue the dynamic of Media City, which created just over 8,000 jobs in the city.

While city councils supported the plans, some said they were unsatisfied with the draft.

Coun Karen Garrido said, “Where should I start? I’m sorry, I just find it totally boring – another boring building. “

“I know that design is in the eye of the beholder. We seem to miss beautiful buildings. It just looks to me like we’re just going to open the draw, pull out the plan and just do the same design, ”she added.

“It’s just a block. Could we have a decent design?” She said.

But Coun Derek Antrobus said the town hall could only handle the plans they received – and that city councils shouldn’t “knock down” the city

He said, “Check out the really exciting designs at New Bailey. This has a certain elegant simplicity – if every building stands out, none will stand out. “

