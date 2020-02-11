SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council signed a $ 1.475 million settlement on Tuesday of an illegal arrest suit filed by two local men who have been detained for seven months under a controversial gang law.

Aaron Harvey and local rapper Brandon “Tiny Doo” Duncan were among 15 people arrested in 2014 for alleged conspiracy to engage in gang activities in southeast San Diego within two months. Both men were ultimately freed from all charges and each received $ 737,500.

Under the 2000 Act, it is a crime to promote, support, or promote criminal gang activities. The law has caused considerable opposition from those who say it raises a broad and unconstitutional network and is wrongly directed against young men with a certain skin color. Proponents claim it is an effective tool against gang violence.

The number of 15 arrests in 2014 goes back to nine shootings in 2013 and 2014 involving members of the Lincoln Park gang.

31-year-old Harvey and 38-year-old Duncan were not accused of violent acts, but continued to face life imprisonment for allegedly serving on those who had committed the shootings.

The men repeatedly refused to participate in the gang and were allegedly associated with the cases through social media posts, music lyrics and tattoos.

About three years ago, Duncan and Harvey filed a civil lawsuit for emotional damage they had suffered in prison. In March 2015, a San Diego Supreme Court judge disagreed with the application of the Gang Law in her cases and dismissed the charges against her.

The comparison was approved 8-0 – City Councilor Vivian Moreno was missing – without comment. The council had provisionally approved the settlement on December 10 at a closed meeting with 5-3 votes, with one abstention.

The money is paid from the city’s liability fund.

