Two men are searched by the police after driving away from the scene of a five car collision in South Manchester.

Emergency services were called on Thursday just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Parrs Wood Road and Fog Lane in East Didsbury.

Photos of the scene show several crashed vehicles being loaded onto rescue vehicles.

It is believed that no one was seriously injured, but the rescue workers treated four people on site.

It is believed that they made their own way to the hospital.

A GMP spokesman said two men in a white van drove away from the scene.

A statement released on Friday night said: “On Thursday at 8:45 p.m., the police were called to a five-car street collision at the intersection of Parrs Wood Road and Fog Lane in Didsbury.

“Two men in a white Vauxhall Combo Van fled the scene.

“Nobody was injured and no arrests were made.”

GMFRS added: “We were called to Parrs Wood Road in Manchester last night at 9pm to collide with two roads.

“Smoke came out of one of the cars. No one was injured.

“A car hit a lamppost.

“A fire engine participated.”

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that it has also sent a number of resources to the scene.

The rescue workers treated four people who wanted to make their own way to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 0161 856 4973, incident number 1007 dated January 13, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.