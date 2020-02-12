Two men were hospitalized after a stab in Moss Side.

Police were called to Russell Street in Moss Side on Tuesday afternoon to report that a man had been stabbed.

Local residents reported that a number of police cars and an ambulance arrive at around 2:25 p.m. on February 11.

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized with arm injuries and is in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old man who was hospitalized with leg injuries was arrested by the police on suspicion of assault.

He stays in the hospital for treatment.

At the intersection of Russell Street and Claremont Road, a large police cordon remained at the scene

Police believe the attack is isolated, but will increase patrols in the area in the next few days.

A GMP spokesman said: “At around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the police were called to report that a man had been stabbed to death on Russell Street in Moss Side.

“The inquiries are still ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 0161 856 6409 or 101 stating incident number 1567 on February 11, 2020 or the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.