advertisement

Two men were killed and another two were wounded Saturday, January 18 after a shooting at the 700 block of Virgnia in South Houston. Two men were killed and another two were wounded Saturday, January 18 after a shooting at the 700 block of Virgnia in South Houston. Photo: OnScene TV

Two men were killed and another two were wounded Saturday, January 18 after a shooting at the 700 block of Virgnia in South Houston.

Two men were killed and another two were wounded Saturday, January 18 after a shooting at the 700 block of Virgnia in South Houston.

Photo: OnScene TV

advertisement

Two men dead, two injured after shooting in South Houston

Two men were killed and another two were injured in a shooting in South Houston on Saturday, the authorities say.

The two dead men, who have not been identified, were found in front of a house in the 700 block of Virginia. The two injured men were transported to a hospital, one in an unknown state and the other critical.

A neighbor told OnScene TV that she heard 20 to 30 recordings.

South Houston police investigators have not released any information about the scene and a department spokesperson is not available for updates on Monday afternoon.

It is unclear whether the shooter has been identified or recorded.

julian.gill@chron.com

advertisement