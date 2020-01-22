Two Israeli startups achieve unicorn status with combined $ 360 million business fundraiser

advertisement

Two Israeli startups announced huge investment rounds on Tuesday and added two more companies to the list of local unicorns – companies with valuations of more than $ 1 billion.

AppsFlyer, an Israeli-American startup that develops tools to measure the effectiveness of mobile ads, said it had an enormous $ 210 million in a donation round in which the company was worth $ 1.4 billion before the money US dollars collected.

The US-American venture capital fund General Atlantic led the round, together with the technology investment companies from Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Telekom as well as the Israeli VC funds Pitango Venture Capital, Magma Venture Partners and Qumra Capital.

In the meantime, Snyk, an Israeli-British cybersecurity startup, said it had raised $ 150 million with an estimate of more than $ 1 billion without specifying an exact number. The round was unusual both because it followed a $ 70 million fundraiser just four months ago, and because 260 of its employees celebrated the event at a party last Thursday without notifying by the official Tuesday of announcement ,

“We kindly asked them not to say anything,” said Danny Grander, who founded Snyk with President Guy Podjarny and Chief Technology Officer Assaf Hefetz, in an interview with TheMarker.

AppsFlyer provides customers with real-time information about their advertising campaigns, including clicks, installations, application-level usage, purchases and return on investment. As such, it acts as a referee that helps brands understand the actual performance of their advertising campaigns and control their data.

Oren Kaniel, co-founder and CEO of AppsFlyer, told TheMarker that an important part of his strategy was to limit the offering to measurement services. Avoid the media and advertising segments in order not to lose the trust of its customers in potential conflicts of interest.

AppsFlyer claims to work with more than 12,000 customers, including eBay, HBO, Tencent, NBC Universal, Minecraft, Macys and Nike. The company has raised $ 294 million since it was founded by Kaniel and CTO Reshef Mann.

The business model is based on a monthly subscription with additional fees depending on usage and features chosen by the user. Smaller customers pay around $ 1,000 a year, and the largest pay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

AppsFlyer has grown rapidly. The company claims it has annual recurring sales of more than $ 150 million in 2019, five times more than when raising capital in 2017.

As a result, AppsFlyer has rapidly hired new employees in the past 12 months and hired 450 employees to increase the worldwide number of employees to 850. This means that the startup has focused a lot of time on real estate.

“It took us a year and a half to find a second building for us in Herzilya, and we are now looking for a building that can accommodate all of our employees in the center [of Israel],” said Kaniel. The company has relocated its office in central Israel 12 times since it was founded in 2011 and employs 520 Israeli employees in facilities in Haifa and Herzliya.

The fundraiser for Snyk was led by the New York-based VC fund Stripes, in which the existing investors Salesforce Ventures, Coatue, Tiger Global, BoldStart, Trend Forward and Amity participated.

Snyk’s products are intended for developers rather than cybersecurity workers to help them find and fix bugs in their source code. It looks for vulnerabilities or license violations in widely used code libraries, provides a description of the problem, evaluates the severity, and even suggests a solution. It maintains a huge database of vulnerabilities in its offices in London and Tel Aviv.

Snyk’s fundraiser came at the behest of Stripes, an investor in growth companies, Hefetz told TheMarker.

“Stripes, which was part of the preliminary round in September when it gave us a small check, examined the company’s crazy pace of growth and market dynamics for digital transformation,” he said. “They realized that every company had to install tools like Snyk’s. They knew we were planning another fundraiser in the second quarter of 2020, and they said to us, “Forget all the nonsense, let’s come in.”

In the final round, Snyk has raised a total of $ 252 million since its inception in 2015.

