Two in the hospital after being released by firefighters in a serious accident on the A555

Two people were hospitalized after an accident on the A555 in Stockport.

Two cars collided on the airport relief road around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters freed two people from one of the vehicles.

The victims were then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A photo shows one of the crashed vehicles in the central reserve.

A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called around 2.40am.

The relief road at Manchester Airport

“Fire engines from Cheadle, Wilmslow and an Ashton technical response unit visited an RTC on the A555 in Stockport.

“Cutting equipment and hose reels were used on site.

“Two people were removed from a vehicle and taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.”

The Manchester Evening News has asked GMP for an answer.

