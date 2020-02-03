Advertisement

After months of anticipation, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Finally shared the stage during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show and they absolutely nailed it with their energetic performance and a mix of hits.

The couple took turns with their singles, including Shakiras “You Wolf”, “Empire”, “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips don’t lie;” and J.Lo’s “Jenny from the Block”, “Get Right” and “On the Floor”.

The set did not lack large dance numbers and fireworks. Shakira showed her guitar and drum skills, did a steaming dance solo, and then plunged into the crowd. Meanwhile, J.Lo added a pole routine to her segment while playing “Waiting for Tonight,” a tribute to her widely acclaimed role in “Hustlers“.

The singing talent of J. Lo and Shakira, the provocative dance movements and their substitute dancers, who also enjoy watching, have made this year’s Super Bowl an unforgettable experience.

Check out all the fantastic moments below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU [/ embed]

We also have the photos!

Photo credit: Getty Images

