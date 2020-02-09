Until two years ago, 29-year-old Rupesh Chennuri was one of the devotees’ lakhs waiting for their turn to pray the Sammakka-Sarakka deities up close during the biennial Medaram Jatara. As a native Warangaler, he made it his business to take part in the jatara with his family every two years in his father’s auto rickshaw or sometimes on ox carts.

He visited Jatara again this year, but in a different role. The warangal was one of the major police operations that allowed lakhs from supporters of the largest public community in both Telugu countries to perform smoothly.

After pursuing his dream of becoming a civil servant, he cracked the UPSC exams and is on his way to becoming an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Mr. Rupesh is currently a trial officer from 2017. He is an intern at Ramagundam Commissionerate.

“We used to wait for hours in long lines to pray to the goddesses. But during this festival I was one of the leaders of the Gadde (altars). Life has changed a lot, ”Rupesh told the Hindu.

Hard life

Until he was selected for the IPS, his father Ramanaiah was an auto rickshaw driver and his mother Sarojana was a beedi worker in Hasanparthy.

“Professionally, Medaram Jatara was a challenging task and a great learning experience at the same time. I learned how to cope with such a large crowd in a short time and how to motivate our men who work around the clock, ”he said. The series of interactions with managers and their guidance helped them to perform well in the specified role.

Similar to Rupesh, 28-year-old IPS trainee B. Rohit is a Warangal boy who has seen a massive change in the relationship dynamics. He is the son of Ashok Raju, a deputy sub-inspector in the Warangal Commissionerate, and remembers that he used to address his father’s colleagues as an uncle. “Now my uncles talk to me about” sir “, which makes me uncomfortable, but I can’t insist,” he said.

A matter of pride

“It was a great moment for me. I worked with my father’s colleagues and his seniors. Many of them recognized me and waded through the sea of ​​devotees to meet me at my post in Darshanam. It was like coming home, ”said Rohit, who is currently working for his apprenticeship in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

During Jatara, popularly known as “Telanganas Kumbh Mela”, he was responsible for the entrance gates, which include VIP and VVIP gates.

“It was a great learning experience for me and because I come from the place, I have a personal bond that made me get more involved,” said Rohit.

In addition to Mr. Rupesh and Mr. Rohit, nine further probation officers from the IPS 2017 and 2018 series as well as around 10,000 police officers of various ranks were deployed in the Medaram-Jatara this year.

