Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 9:59 AM CST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 9:59 a.m. CST

Rajun Lionell Thornton Latrayl Milton

Two men are held on bail of half a million dollars each after Waco police detained them by shooting as a suspect on a weekend trip.

Rajun Lionell Thornton and Latrayl Milton were accused of illegally carrying weapons and firearms in a community.

They were also named by the Texas Juvenile Justice Division for violating Holds probation requirements.

Police had been called to the 3400 block on Mitchell Avenue after shots were reported.

When the officers arrived on the ground, they located several cartridge cases on the floor and interviewed witnesses in the region who gave descriptions of an affected vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle and detained Thornton and Milton.

Police said they don’t think this incident is related to other shooting events that occurred over the weekend.