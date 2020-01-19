Two for McGuinness as Ireland under 16 years past Kosovo

advertisement

Republic of Ireland Under-16 beat Kosovo today 4-0 in their last group game of the Aegean Cup in Turkey.

Two goals from Dara McGuinness – his first goals for Ireland – together with finishes from Thomas Lonergan and Jamie Mullins gave the party of Paul Osam an extensive victory.

advertisement

Ireland was without Darragh Reilly and James Abankwah who missed the game due to an injury.

They took the lead after 5 minutes when a Cian Kelly delivery across the target found St Patrick’s athletic attacker Thomas Lonergan to step in.

The second goal came in the 21st minute when Sean Grehan Kelly knocked wide out on the left. His cross again caused the Kosovo defense problems and this time McGuinness was ready to finish.

Kosovo got the chance to return to the game when they were awarded a penalty after an error by John Ryan. Etnik Bruti stepped up, but his spot kick came off the bar.

Ireland took third place in the break. Lonergan found Mullins on the far post and he took a neat touch to find room to shoot past the goalkeeper.

Shortly after the break, Ireland had their fourth and McGuinness his second. Goalkeeper Jack Ross played it out for Lonergan, the Pat man moved the ball to McGuinness who bypassed the keeper and shot home – an excellent finish.

McGuinness had a great opportunity to seal his hat trick when he was put behind by John Joe Power, but the Shamrock Rovers saw his shot just over the bar.

Ireland wants to end the tournament at a high level, as they are facing a 3rd / 4th place Play-Off game on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland: Ross; Nevin (Barrett 41), Ryan (Killane 67), Curtis (Aaron O’Reilly 75), Grehan (C); Kelly (Jack O’Reilly 52), Nzingo, Mullins (Power 52); Agbaje (Abada 67), Lonergan, McGuinness.

Kosovo: Shala (C), Riad Jashari, Igball Jashari, Luis Hotti, Morina, Rexhaj, Avdimetaj, Bruti, Nikqi, Bashota, Mulharremi.

Substitutions: Art Hotti (GK), Ajeti, Gjergji, Tupalla, Muji, Krasniqi, Ahmeti, Krasniqi, Bajrami.

advertisement