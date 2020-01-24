Two Filipinos escape Chinese city hours before closing time due to coronavirus - News

advertisement

The duo told how they hurried to escape from Wuhan and drove out of the city.



In the aftermath of the deadly corona virus that killed at least 26 in China, the authorities extended the travel closure in Wuhan, central China, where the outbreak began.

The lockdown was implemented in Wuhan on Thursday to prevent the virus from spreading, infecting more than 800 people in China and at least six other countries, the New York Times reported.

Just a few hours before the lockdown, two Filipinos told how they hurried to escape from Wuhan and drove out of the city. Bhie and Cindy, who were in Wuhan when they heard about the lock-up, which meant that all airports, trains, buses and other modes of transport would be closed, making it impossible to fly back to the Philippines.

“This midnight we received a message from a friend in Chinese. It says the government will perform a lockdown at 10 a.m.,” said Bhie in GMA News Online. The pair booked a car and drove from Wuhan just a few hours before the block came into effect.

“We feel a bit safe now because we have left the city. It was really chaos. It was like an apocalypse. We actually thought we would never come from Wuhan this morning,” Bhie added.

The pair revealed that they will temporarily stay in Hong Kong before flying back to Manila. They added that they are open to medical examination and are placed in quarantine when they are back in the country.

While the two chose to escape from Wuhan, a professor from the University of the Philippines stayed behind to prevent the virus from spreading. “Because I’m from Wuhan, I don’t want to be the carrier of anything. As far as I know, I don’t have the virus with me,” said Professor Robert Go.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing stated that there are only four registered Filipinos in the area and added that none of the Philippines in Wuhan were infected with the corona virus.

