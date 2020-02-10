The US Federal Reserve should leave its key rate unchanged for the time being as growth is good and inflation should meet the central bank’s annual target of 2%, two Federal Reserve officials said on Monday.

“I now believe that we should remain calm for a while and watch how developments and data develop before we take any further action,” said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, a voting member of the Interest Committee of the Fed this year.

“Overall, I think the economy is in good shape,” said Harker at an event at the University of Delaware.

He didn’t seem to be as worried as some of his colleagues about low inflation. The Fed has failed to meet its 2% inflation target since the last recession more than a decade ago.

The Fed’s most popular inflation measure, the price index of consumer spending, rose in a six-month period from 1.3% to 1.4% to 1.6% in December.

“We have not yet fully achieved our 2% inflation target, but are on the right track to get there,” said Harker, admitting that the process may be slow.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell expressed slightly more concern about low inflation at a press conference 12 days ago. He noted that low central bank inflation leaves less scope for rate cuts and economic support in the next downturn.

“We have seen this dynamic affect other economies around the world and we are determined to avoid it here,” Powell said.

In a separate discussion, Mary Daly, president of the U.S. Federal Reserve from San Francisco, said she thought inflation would continue to rise, but forecast that the central bank will not reach its 2% inflation target until 2021.

“My own forecast for inflation is that it is gradually approaching the target, but I expect it will not reach around 2% until sometime in 2021, as compared to 2020,” said Daly after a speech in Dublin , Ireland, told reporters.

Daly, who is not a voter this year, agreed with Harker that the Fed’s monetary policy should remain on hold.

“Politics are in a good place. The economy is in good shape. And if the outlook does not change significantly, I will agree with the current policy for the foreseeable future, ”said Daly.

