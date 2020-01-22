Two expats on trial for bribery employee of UAE ministry - News

advertisement

A case was registered at the Al Qusais police station.



Two expats were tried at the Dubai Court of Justice for allegedly offering a bribe worth Dh15,000 to a UAE Education Department employee.

advertisement

Judicial documents show that in the period from 13 to 19 November last year, the two Egyptians, including a manager and an employee, both 40 years old, approached the supervisor of the happiness customer center at the ministry and offered him Dh15,000 to him to poke no falsification by reporting the second accused (the fake diploma holder) to the Legal Department of the Ministry and the City of Dubai.

The second defendant is accused of forging, along with a runaway accomplice, a copy of an equivalent diploma, which he wrongly claimed was issued by the UAE Education Ministry. He obtained the fake diploma from a false Egyptian diploma (which he falsified and attributed to a university in Egypt). He then e-mailed the forged certificate equivalent to the City of Dubai when applying for a job as an agricultural engineer at a company and getting approval from the civilian authority.

The fake diploma holder has been retained.

Both have been accused of offering bribes to a public employee for unlawful favor, falsification of official documents, and the use of falsified documents.

A case was registered at the Al Qusais police station.

The employee of the Emirati ministry, who reported the incident, said that he was working at the ministry in Al Qusais on November 13 last year when a municipal staff member entered his office. “He wanted me to check a certificate (document) that was allegedly issued by the Ministry in the name of the second accused.”

The witness told the public prosecutor that he could not follow the document in the e-system of the ministry, which meant that it was not authentic but fake.

To dispel any doubts about the documents, the witness called the second suspect. “The latter said he would personally come to the ministry with the original copies.”

According to the same witness, another man (the first defendant) visited the ministry the next day with a proposal to resolve the dilemma. “He said he came on behalf of the other accused. He asked me for help not to escalate the case and not to report it to the ministry’s legal department or to the municipality,” the witness told the public prosecutor.

The witness could tell from the copies of WhatsApp conversations he received from the suspect that the second accused conspired with a third person to forge the two certificates (wrongly attributed to an Egyptian university and the equivalent here).

The same witness later recorded his conversation with the first defendant in which he offered him Dh15,000 as a bribe to hide the counterfeit incident.

The defendant was later arrested by the CID officers immediately after he handed over an envelope with the money to the employee of the ministry.

The trial will continue on February 12.

mary@khaleejtimes.com

Marie Nammour

Marie, from Lebanon, has often dealt with the Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution Service, immigration and labor issues and the Dubai International Film Festival. She graduated from the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Jounieh, a city in northern Beirut, and worked as an internal reporter of international affairs at a leading TV station at home and as a legal translator for a renowned law academy in the Lebanese capital. Speaks four languages ​​fluently and loves traveling, psychology, learning more and has become a rich “criminal” imagination …

advertisement