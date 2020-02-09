At that moment, two double-decker buses parked in a depot in Stockport went up in flames.

Pictures of the scene show flames shooting from the roof of the buses.

Ten firefighters spent about an hour fighting the fire.

It is not clear how the fire started.

Firefighters fight the flame

It broke out shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Stagecoach depot near the Stockport viaduct.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue statement said: “We were called at 5pm.

“Two pumps from Whitehill and Stockport were present.

“Two double-decker buses were involved in the fire.

“The crew removed the smoke with two hose reels, four breathing apparatuses and a fan.

“We were there for about an hour.”

The Manchester Evening News tried to contact Stagecoach.

